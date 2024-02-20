Weights from Detroit By Brad Snyder/The Undercard Ardreal Holmes Jr 153.2 vs. Marlon Harrington 153.8

(USBA super welterweight title) Ali Izmailov 174.6 vs. Britton Norwood 175

(USBA light heavyweight title) Joseph Hicks Jr. 157.2 vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba 155

Da’Velle Smith 162.2 vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla 162.6

Cameran Pankey vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez (will weigh in tomorrow) Venue: Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit, MI

Promoter: Salita Promotions

(USBA light heavyweight title) Cameran Pankey vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez (will weigh in tomorrow) Venue: Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit, MI

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: DAZN @ 8 PM *NOTE: The co-main event for the USBA Light Heavyweight Championship will feature a pair of popular former world champion trainers in opposite corners, as former two-weight world champion John David Jackson, who trains Ali Izmailov will be pitted against former two-weight world champion and 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist Joel Casamayor, who trains Britton Norwood. Scrappy hopes WBA enforces title shot

