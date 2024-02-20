February 20, 2024
Super featherweights Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett faced off at a launch press conference ahead of their domestic clash at Manchester, England’s AO Arena on Saturday, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Jordan Gill: “I’m like a half-Indian Golovkin…to be the best you have to beat the best. So, to have a claim to a World title you have to go through these fights. Zelfa is a very good fighter, he wants a World title shot and he’s probably at the front of the queue, so I have to beat him to leapfrog him. That’s why we’re here and we said yes to the fight, so I am looking forward to it.”

Zelfa Barrett: “This is what I have been waiting for and I’ll surprise you with how many tickets I sell because Manchester has been screaming for a fighter and I’m top of the tree. If I can get a win over Jordan, the world is mine and you can deliver me anything that you can, and I believe I will do.”

