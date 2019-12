Weights from Argentina Facundo Arce 126 vs. Ignacio Perrín 125.7

Martín Coggi 140.0 vs. Sergio Gil 137.6

Leandro Robutti 269.8 vs. Esteban Juárez 278.4 Venue: Estadio de FAB, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Promoter: Argentina Boxing Promotions/Mario Margossian

TV: TyC Sports WBA World Title Twinbill Presser Quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.