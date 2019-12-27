WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continue their run of monthly events with their year in Finale in Nicaragua this Friday at the at Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua. The main event will feature the return of bantamweight Kevyn Lara (25-2-1, 9 KOs) vs. countryman Jose Rios (15-6-1, 6 KOs). This will be the the first fight for Lara in nearly a year as he looks to work his way back into the world rankings.

The co-feature will see highly touted super flyweight prospect Winston Guerreo (8-0, 5 KOs) returning to action fresh off of a KO in his first main event last month. He will take on his Harvy Calero (6-5-2, 1 KO) in a rematch. Guerrero defeated Calero by majority decision this past April.

Rounding out the undercard:

Marcio Soza (18-6-2, 1 KO) vs Roberto Corea (9-15-4, 1 KO) 6 rds featherweights

Kevin Trana (7-2-2, 4 KOs) vs Reynaldo Moreno (2-8, 1 KO) 6 rds super flyweights

Nolberto Casco (1-0, 1 KO) vs Josue Omier (1-0, 0 KOs) 4 rds middleweights

Emmanuel Davila Debut vs Lesther Rodriguez debut 4rds Junior middleweights

Reyneris Gutierrez(3-0, 1 KO) vs Saydin Garcia (2-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds light flyweights

Bryan Jimenez debut vs Wilton Rizo (1-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds super lightweights

Free admission and doors open at 6pm. Fight can be watched on the Nica Boxing facebook page.