Weights from Clearwater, FL

William Silva 134 vs. Rogelio Casarez 135

(NBA World/IBO Continental lightweight titles)

Antonio Tarver Jr 161 vs. Carlos Dixon 159.8

Nick Iannuzzi 195.8 vs. Lamarcus Tucker 200.1

Ricky Tomlinson 124.8 vs. Ernest Hall 125

Joseph Fernandez 145.8 vs. Clifford Gray 154.2*

Joseph White 241.4 vs. Rodriquez Cade 274.8

Ozodbek Aripov 151.8 vs. Chaklit Ali Redwood 152.8

*Fernandez-Gray bout cancelled by the Florida State Athletic Commission due to weight discrepancy

Promoter: Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Venue: Banquet Masters Clearwater, FL

First Fight: 7 PM

Broadcast: Fite.tv