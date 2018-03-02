Carmona crushes Uribe in four

Photos: Pablo Lozano Reyes

In a bantamweight clash between former world title challengers, David “El Severo” Carmona (21-5-5, 9 KOs) scored a punishing fourth round KO over Jesús “El Azul” Iribe (20-11-5, 10 KOs) on Friday night at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City.



Carmona dropped Iribe twice round two, but Iribe weathered the storm. The bout was stopped in round four after Carmona sent Uribe to the canvas again. Time was 1:04. Carmona claimed the WBC Latino belt with the win. “I think this victory serves to make clear that we learned the lesson, now I want a third fight against Daniel “Daniel “El Alacrán” Lozano. Last time I gave him a rematch without thinking about it. Now I want us to have a third fight,” said Carmona.



