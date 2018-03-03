Boxing Odds ‘n Ends

Late money is going on WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who is now a -350 favorite over Luis Ortiz +275 tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In the co-feature on that card, Jose Uzcategui is -210 to dethrone current IBF interim super middleweight beltholder Andre Dirrell +175.

Across the river in Manhattan, WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev is -2000 vs. Igor Mikhalkin +1000 and WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is -900 vs. Sullivan Barrera +550.

In Sheffield, England, former world champion Kell Brook is a -2000 favorite vs. Sergey Rabchenko +1000. Brook is now campaigning at super welterweight.

Odds courtesy thegreek.com.

Tonight HBO and Showtime go head-to-head. Not only that, two major world championship cards are talking place at the same time at venues just 5.7 miles apart in New York City.

Wilder came in super light for tonight’s clash against Otiz. This is a very intriguing matchup. Later this month, WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua meets WBO king Joseph Parker, plus we have Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne, Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price and Andy Ruiz vs. Devin Vargas.

March is shaping up as a helluva month for heavyweight boxing.