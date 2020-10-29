October 29, 2020
Boxing News

Weekend Boxing Odds

Friday, DAZN
Former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) against Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight battle.
Munguia -360, Johnson +300
—–
WBO junior flyweight champion Elwin Soto (17-1, 12 KOs) defends against Carlos Buitrago (32-5-1, 18 KOs).
Soto -1600, Buitrago +900

Saturday, Showtime PPV
Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) against four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) for the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships.
Davis -725, Santa Cruz +550
—–
WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) against Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 11 KOs).
Barrios -2150, Karl +1300
—–
Former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) against unbeaten Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs).
Prograis -1500, Heraldez +825

Saturday, ESPN
WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) defending against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs).
Inoue -1000, Moloney +650

Saturday, DAZN
Former undisputed cruiserweight champion-turned-heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) against Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs).
Usyk -850, Chisora +575
—–
Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) against George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) in an IBF lightweight eliminator.
Kambosos -145, Selby +125

