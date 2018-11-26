By Rick Scharmberg

Glassboro, NJ’s Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster (27-1, 14 KOs), looking to take another step closer to a world ranking, will face Accra, Ghana’s Joshua Okine (29-7-1, 17 KOs) in an 8 round super middleweight bout. The card, promoted by Dee Lee Promotions and Rising Star Promotions, takes place on Saturday, December 1st at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware.

The main event will feature a cruiserweight slugfest between Prince Badi Ajamu (29-5-1, 15 KOs) and Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-8, 11 KOs). Both fighters have been in with the very best, with Prince Badi going the distance with future Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. Caputo Smith has faced former world champion Imamu Mayfield, and contenders Sean Monaghan and BJ Flores.

The undercard is loaded with a host of local fighters, including lightweight “Joltin’” Joey Tiberi, super middleweight Brandon Mullins, and female super middleweight Schmelle Baldwin appearing in separate bouts.

Tickets are priced General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door), and can be purchased by calling promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203, or Joey Tiberi 302.650.8678