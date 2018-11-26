Former world champion Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (24-3-3, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua will rematch WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (a.k.a. CP Freshmart, 18-0, 7 KOs) of Thailand this Wednesday. The event will be in Chonburi, Thailand.



The two squared off two years ago where Freshmart edged Rojas by close decision. Rojas has reeled off eight straight since and feels he is ready to be world champion again.

What do you remember about your first fight with Freshmart?

The first fight I held my training camp in Panama. This time I have trained at home with a much different and better preparation.

How do you plan on making the adjustment to the time difference?

That won’t be a problem at all. I have arrived early enough to where I can adjust to the difference.

What did you learn from the first fight with Freshmart?

I learned that you must never assume victory or overlook anyone. I have trained extremely hard for this fight and I’m coming to regain my title.

What adjustments have you made for the rematch?

My trainer Wilmer Hernandez and put together an oustanding gameplan. Now I have to carry out those instructions in route to victory.

Do you feel having won your first world title on the road will be an experience to your benefit heading into this fight?

I think all experiences can be helpful if you learn from them. This is my third time fighting outside of my native Nicaragua and my previous experiences have me more prepared for this upcoming fight.

Have you seen Freshmart fight since your first encounter?

I have. I dont see much change in the way he fights, but there is no doubt I have to be at my best to beat him.

How has seeing your countrymen Cristofer Rosales and Felix Alvarado become world champions in 2018 affected your motivation ahead of your next fight?

It has me extremely motivated. These are stablemates and friends I grew up with. I am determined to join them as world champions.

They both won their world titles by knockout. Do you feel you can do the same?

Yes I do. I’ve trained hard and am coming to win this fight inside the distance.

What do you think you’re bringing to this fight that will be the difference this time around?

I am thankful to God, William Ramirez, Pablo Osuna, and my trainer Wilmer. My hunger, determination, and will to be a world champion again will be a major difference this time around.

* * *

Fighting for the world title is already enough to motivate any fighter. Rojas also has extra motivation in seeing his WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) management stablemates and countrymen Cristofer Rosales and Felix Alvarado win world titles in 2018. If this was a relay race, Rojas would be the anchor in a sense. Rojas feels he can cross that finish line a winner and complete the trifecta for the trio to be world champions simultaneously to end 2018.