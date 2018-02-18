February 18, 2018

WBSS: Groves-Eubank Aftermath

WBA super middleweight champion George Groves was taken to the hospital to get an examination of a suspected dislocated shoulder which he fought with over the last rounds of his successful title defense against Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday night. “My shoulder feels pretty sore but I wasn’t going to let anything beat me tonight.” Groves will next face the winner of the other WBSS semi-final between Callum Smith and Jurgen Brahmer next Saturday in Germany.

“The better man won on the night,” said Groves. “Credit to Junior for getting through 12 rounds, I didn’t think he would. Chris didn’t lie when he said he was going to grit it out. That was a terrific fight for the fans.”

Eubank stated, “I couldn’t see out of my right eye for most of the fight but a cut’s a cut and you have to deal with it. George has got the heart of a true champion and did what he had to do. I thought I did enough in the later rounds to win it. But hopefully, we’ll get the rematch on.”

