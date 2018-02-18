WBC champ Benavidez dominates Gavril in rematch

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KOs) scored a one-sided unanimous decision over Ronald Gavril (18-3, 14 KOs) in their rematch on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



Benavidez boxed behind the jab as Gavril pressed. A right uppercut followed by a left hook staggered Gavril in round four and Benavidez stayed on top of him. Benavidez continued his dominance of Gavril picking him apart with body shots and following upstairs busting his nose. In the championship rounds, Gavril rallied some, but it was too little, too late as Benavidez kept his distance and fought conservatively in route a clearcut decision. Scores were 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109.

“I knew he was going to come aggressive. He’s a one-trick opponent,” Benavidez said aftward. “I knew I could jab and box him all day. When I saw the opening I took it. I didn’t knock him out though – he’s a tough son of a gun.

“Both my hands hurt but I have that warrior’s mentality so I kept pushing.

“I want to be the best in division. So whoever they put in front of me that’s what I want to do.”