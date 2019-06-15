In a World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-final, Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) dethroned WBO world champion Krzysztof “Head” Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) by thrilling third round KO on Saturday night at the Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia. Briedis put Glowacki on the deck with an elbow and was deducted a point. Then Briedis knocked the still reeling Glowacki down. They kept fighting after the bell and Briedis knocked down Glowacki again. Both came out firing in round three and Briedis floored Glowacki a third time to end it. Time was :27.
Only the WBO belt was on the line as the WBC revoked sanctioning over a dispute on the selection of officials.
It will be Briedis vs. Dorticor in the WBSS final.
Shame on Briedis. Shame on Latvia.
Absolute farce of a fight. That elbow took everything away from Glowacki and the ref just tells him to get up? The second knockdown came way after the round had finished. Wtf was going on here? Ref needs to get his act together, was absolute rubbish.
Robert Byrd is a s*** ref along with his corrupt wife as a judge and they both need to be banned from the sport.
Kind of inconclusive in a sour ending for a technical knockout for the Latvian. He needs to be on point and fight a smarter fight if he’s going to beat the Cuban in the finals. I think Breidis can do it as he is faster than Dorticos and has enough power to knock him out too.
Breidis is way to slick for Dorticos and will knock him out.
Everybody talks about the elbow. Nobody mentions Glowacki’s blatant punch to the back of the head. That punch was as illegal as the elbow. To equalize the proceedings, Briedis got a deduction.
I have to agree that that’s not the way fights are supposed to go, but given that both employed dirty tactics, I see no one-sided advantage given.
He definitely threw a rabbit punch and that’s obviously bad, but the ref should’ve been all over it. Instead we get a retaliation, a dazed boxer just being told to get up like nothing happened, and then getting sparked out again after the bell. Definitely an unfair advantage.
Even though I think Breidis was probably going to win anyway, the way it happened was not within the rules. The Polish fighter should have been given 5 minutes to recover from the elbow. After that, he was dazed and wobbly legged . His fate was sealed at that point.
I did not see the fight, and have to see it. If Robert Byrd was the referee, he should definitely be banned from refereeing fights, as he apparently totally lost control of this fight. Can’t imagine that Glowakcki’s management will not protest the fight. Wasn’t there some other comments that in some other fights that Bredis was a dirty fighter? Don’t know. With what happened in this fight, the WBC when they withdrew their sanctioning of this fight, is coming out looking somewhat better than they did before the fight.