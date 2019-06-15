In a World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-final, Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) dethroned WBO world champion Krzysztof “Head” Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) by thrilling third round KO on Saturday night at the Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia. Briedis put Glowacki on the deck with an elbow and was deducted a point. Then Briedis knocked the still reeling Glowacki down. They kept fighting after the bell and Briedis knocked down Glowacki again. Both came out firing in round three and Briedis floored Glowacki a third time to end it. Time was :27.

Only the WBO belt was on the line as the WBC revoked sanctioning over a dispute on the selection of officials.

It will be Briedis vs. Dorticor in the WBSS final.