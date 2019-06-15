In a World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-final, Yunier “The KO Doctor” Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) scored a crushing tenth round KO over previously unbeaten Andrew Tabiti (17-1, 13 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF interim cruiserweight title on Saturday night at the Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia. Dorticos pressed the action and was busier, while Tabiti tried to stay out of range. Dorticos suffered a nasty cut over his right eye after a sixth round accidental headbutt. Referee Eddie Claudio deducted a point from Tabiti for holding in round six. The bout ended in round ten when Dorticos knocked Tabiti out cold with a huge right hand. Time was 2:33.