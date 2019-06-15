Three former German world champions are in action on Saturday night at the Sport- und Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany.

40-year-old two-division world champion and hometown hero Jürgen Brähmer (51-3, 36 KOs) laid out previously unbeaten late sub Nils Schmidt (17-1, 11 KOs) in the second round of a super middleweight bout. A brutal left hook to the liver finished Schmidt.

Former WBA super welterweight champion “Golden” Jack Culcay (26-4, 13 KOs) unanimously outpointed Stefano Castellucci (32-9, 11 KOs) over eight rounds. Culcay came out looking match his colleagues and get a KO in round one but Castellucci weathered the storm. Golden Jack nearly got a stop in the final 30 seconds. No scores were announced.

Former WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (24-1-1, 14 KOs), the most recent German to hold a world title, scored a tenth round stoppage of Adan Silvera (11-2, 5 KOs) in a clash for the European EU title. Silvera took a knee after the body shot in round ten. He beat the count but the bout was quickly waved off.