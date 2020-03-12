March 12, 2020
WBSS: Briedis-Dorticos date in jeopardy

Today, Thursday, the World Boxing Super Series has learned, as a consequence of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Government of Latvia has decided that all public events, meetings, processions and pickets with more than 200 participants are banned as of March 13 till April 14, 2020.

We are assessing the consequences for the WBSS Cruiserweight final, scheduled for March 21 in Riga, with local authorities and the lighters teams. We will make a further statement in the coming days.

COMOSA AG, WBSS organiser

