Due to the uncertainty that exists in Puerto Rico and the world and taking all preventive measures for the coronavirus pandemic, PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and Spartan Boxing decided to suspend the show of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which would take held on Friday, March 27, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum.

“After analyzing all the scenarios PRBBP and Spartan Boxing, we decided to suspend our March 27 event in accordance with everything that is happening with this coronavirus pandemic,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “We are trying to prevent situations with this disease. We had fighters who came from out of the country and it would not be our responsibility to expose people to any negative condition.”

The March 27 program would have in the main event world ranked and WBO Latino monarch at 140 pounds, Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (18-0, 14 kos), as well as the “civil war” between the hard punchers Nicklaus Flaz (9 -1, 7 kos) and Jorge Maysonet Jr. (16-2, 12 kos) for the WBO Latino title at 147 pounds, and six other bouts.

“Soon we will be providing information on the upcoming dates of our events,” added Rivera.