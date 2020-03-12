Unbeaten super lightweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (16-0, 15 KOs) will now face David “Rino” Alegría (14-3, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. Alegria stepped in after original opponent Richard “Morochito” Solano from the Dominican Republic pulled out due to visa problems. The fight headlines a telecast on Azteca 7 in Mexico. As of now, Zanfer Promotions has not indicated any special arrangements due to the coronavirus pandemic.