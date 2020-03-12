March 12, 2020
No spectators at Stevenson, Conlan cards

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans and the fight participants, Top Rank announced today that the March 14 and March 17 events at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will proceed without spectators. The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to fighters and necessary team members, and credentialed media. Both events will still be shown live on their respective ESPN platforms.

As for future events, Top Rank is consulting with its venue partners and will make a determination in due course. Full refunds for tickets purchased for the March 14 and March 17 events will be available at the point of purchase.

Oregon boxing card cancelled

