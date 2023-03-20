To expedite activity in the junior middleweight division, the WBO Championship Committee has ordered undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO champion Jermell Charlo to submit within five days a detailed medical update and/or status of his injury, recovery prognosis, and his orthopedic specialist’s opinion as to when will he be physically and medically cleared to compete and return to active competition.

With Charlo out of action, the committee sanctioned the recent Tszyu-Harrison bout for the interim title subject to the Committee reserving the right to order the winner to face Charlo within 180 days. The WBO wants to get the ball rolling on Charlo-Tszyu a.s.a.p.