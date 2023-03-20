The Southern District Court of Florida dismissed charges alleging that the World Boxing Association (WBA) was involved in a lawsuit filed by former world champion Manuel Charr against Don King Promotions. The court dismissed the accusations that Charr’s legal team had made against the organization, based, among other things, on the WBA’s internal rules and the failure to use its mechanisms to make a proper claim in case of having felt affected.

The Southern District Court’s lengthy document explained that the plaintiff could have followed the regular procedures of the WBA’s internal rules, but by not doing so, three charges Charr’s team had filed against the organization were dismissed.

A WBA statement said in part:

The WBA will continue to work with its legal team to always demonstrate the transparency and values of the organization. It will always have its internal rules and mechanisms at the disposal of boxers and anyone involved in the sport to solve problems and impart justice as a sanctioning body with more than 100 years of existence and an unblemished history.