The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has notified current WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia that his mandatory opponent is Lamont Roach, currently ranked number one in the WBA rankings, on Monday, March 20. The deadline to make the fight is May 20, therefore both parties have 30 days to negotiate and send the contracts to the WBA Championships Committee. Should any of the parties express their unwillingness to negotiate, the Championships Committee will call for a purse bid with 75% for the champion and 25% for the mandatory challenger.

Like this: Like Loading...