The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has notified current WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia that his mandatory opponent is Lamont Roach, currently ranked number one in the WBA rankings, on Monday, March 20. The deadline to make the fight is May 20, therefore both parties have 30 days to negotiate and send the contracts to the WBA Championships Committee. Should any of the parties express their unwillingness to negotiate, the Championships Committee will call for a purse bid with 75% for the champion and 25% for the mandatory challenger.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This is one of those lowly mandatory fights that I can’t imagine the champion is too interested in taking and there’s probably not much money in it either. I could see Roach giving him some serious problems, but Garcia should win. Now that PBC and Oscar are playing nice, maybe they can get this done as well.