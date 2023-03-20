Unbeaten WBA #10 super bantamweight Oleh Dovhun (15-0, 5 KOs) successfully made the second defense of the WBA NABA title with a ten round unanimous decision over Juan Centeno (8-7-3, 1 KO) on Saturday night in a fight that headlined a five-bout card at The Priory Grand Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Despite being cut on his left eyelid due to an accidental head clash, Dovhun was in command throughout the bout by boxing his way behind a consistent work rate. Centeno hung in there, but Dovhun took the fight by scores of 100-90 on all cards.

In the co-feature, unheralded super middleweight Devaun Lee (11-8-1, 6 KOs) snapped a six-fight losing streak by shockingly stopping previously undefeated hometown fighter Kiante Irving (11-1-1, 11 KOs) in round four of their scheduled six-rounder. KO artist Irving tried to give Lee the bum’s rush and seemingly punched himself out. Lee then started to take over in the second and third rounds and got Irving out of there at 2:03 of round four.

Other Results:

Joe Turk W4 Isaiah Margheim (heavyweight

Jordan Zlacki W4 Eric Palmer (welterweight)

Devon Siegfried KO3 Matteo Gardner (cruiserweight)

The card was promoted by Integrity Fighter Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.