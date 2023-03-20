The WBA Championships Committee has called for a new purse bid for March 28 in Panama City for the minimumweight bout between super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and regular champion Erick Rosa. Niyomtrong’s team previously won a purse bid for rights to the fight and it was to take place last March 3 in Thailand. It did not take place because Rosa had problems related to documentation. The WBA analyzed information supplied from both camps and ruled that there is some responsibility on both sides.

Consequently, a new Purse bid will be called with an additional condition that the fight will take place on neutral ground. Whoever wins the rights to promote this fight, will not be able to hold the fight in Thailand or the Dominican Republic.

In the event that there is no acceptable bid or if appropriate contracts are not submitted in a timely manner, the Championship Committee may order a fight between the next two highest-ranked fighters in the division.