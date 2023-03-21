Undefeated super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and rising contender Brian Mendoza previewed their battle for Fundora’s WBC interim super welterweight title during a virtual press conference on Monday before they meet on April 8 live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Sebastian Fundora: “I feel like I’ve been proving myself over and over again. We’re waiting for our shot to fight for the title. They keep putting guys in front of me who they say will knock me out or expose me, but I keep proving them wrong….Mendoza is gonna find out that I’m the next world champion at super welterweight.”

Brian Mendoza: “When I said I was going to add a former unified champion to my resume (Jeison Rosario), people scoffed and laughed at me. I just thought, ‘Okay, keep laughing.’ You don’t have to believe me. I’m going to show you with my actions. That’s what I’m going to do in this fight. I’m gonna show that I’m one of the best in this division. That’s the goal. I’m going to pull off another big upset…Fundora is going to learn that I’m a lot more than just a power-puncher.