The WBO has stipped WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and elevated interim champion Paul Butler to full champion. Casimero will be rated #1. Here’s what went down:

l. The Committee unanimously recommended to the WBO Executive Committee to strip John Riel Casimero’s WBO world bantamweight championship title for failure to comply with the conditions set forth in its “resolution.”

2. The WBO Executive Committee unanimously voted in favor of adopting the WBO Championship Committee’s recommendation and therefore declared the WBO bantamweight championship title “vacant.”

3. WBO interim bantamweight champion Paul Butler is elevated from interim champion to “full champion status.”

4. The WBO World Championship Committee recommends to the WBO Ratings Committee that John Riel Casimero be rated at the number one (1) position in the WBO bantamweight ratings and subject to complying with the applicable rating criteria.