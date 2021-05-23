The WBO Championship Committee has given the teams of WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk 10 days to negotiate and reach an agreement, otherwise an immediate purse bid will be called. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn requested an extension until Monday to discuss the subject and other related affairs with Joshua, but that request was denied.

If no deal is reached and a purse bid is called, the split can be no greater than 80/20 in favor of Joshua. The minimum acceptable bid is one million dollars. Either camp may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.