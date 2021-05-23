19-year-old super featherweight prospect Frank Diaz (6-0, 5 KOs) impressively won his first main event as a professional Saturday night stopping 44 bout veteran Mike Fowler of Milwaukee, Wisconsin in round two of a scheduled six rounder. Diaz looked extremely sharp as he ripped the body of Fowler from the very beginning scoring a knockdown in the first round. It was more of the same in round two and Fowler retired in his corner at the end of the round. The event took place at Media Pro Studios on the outskirts of Miami, Florida, and was promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching.

“The next event is already in the works with an announcement to be made soon.” said William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing)

Unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Siarhei “Kold Blooded” Novikau (6-0, 6 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Belarus kept his 100% stoppage rate intact by stopping former world title challenger Milton Nunez of Barranquilla, Colombia (37-26-1, 32 KOs) in round two of a scheduled six. The tall and rangy Novikau was in full control and kept Nunez at the end of his punches snapping timely combinations. The referee stopped the bout at 2:59 of round two.

Rounding out the card:

Serik Musadilov (9-0-1, 9 KOs) KO 1 Kevin Brown (2-15, 1 KO) 6 rounds cruiserweights

Junior Cuadrado (16-1, 9 KOs) TKO 1 Pablo Cupul (10-34, 5 KOs) 6 rounds lightweights

Nikolay Shvab (6-0, 3 KOs) UD Carlos Alfonso Jimenez (1-1-1, 0 KOs) 6 rounds lightweights

Tayre Jones (4-0, 4 KOs) TKO 1 Anthony Woods (1-33-1, 23 KOs) 4 rounds cruiserweights

Steven Ray Jr.(1-0, 0 KOs) UD Don Stewart (1-3-4, 1 KO) 4 rounds featherweights

Bobby Henry (3-0, 2 KOs) TKO 2 Salome Flores Torres (0-3, 0 KOs) 4 rounds super welterweights

Bryce Henry (3-0, 2 KOs) TKO 1 Celiel Castillo (0-11, 0 KOs) 4 rounds weltweights

Istvan Bernath (2-0, 2 KOs) TKO 1 Jose Lugo Rivera (0-8-3, 0 KOs) 4 rounds heavyweights

Kenneth Sene (4-0, 1 KO) UD Alberto Delgado (1-16-4, 1 KO) 4 rounds super welterweights