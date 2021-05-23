Two knockdowns made the difference as former world champion Jose Ramirez lost a close twelve round decision to now undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

“He took advantage of some of those clinches but, hey, I got back up and tried to give it my best and stay smart,” said Ramirez afterward. “I was never hurt. I was aware. I was just disappointed every time it happened. I tried to shake it off and get back to my rhythm. But it was overall a good fight. Hopefully, I get back and I learn from my mistakes. You win some and you lose some.

“I felt like I landed some clean shots. It came down to the clinches. He would let his hands go as soon as he got his chance and I think I left it to the referee to do his part and it was a lack of experience on my part.”