May 23, 2021
Boxing News

Jose Ramirez: I was never hurt

Two knockdowns made the difference as former world champion Jose Ramirez lost a close twelve round decision to now undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

“He took advantage of some of those clinches but, hey, I got back up and tried to give it my best and stay smart,” said Ramirez afterward. “I was never hurt. I was aware. I was just disappointed every time it happened. I tried to shake it off and get back to my rhythm. But it was overall a good fight. Hopefully, I get back and I learn from my mistakes. You win some and you lose some.

“I felt like I landed some clean shots. It came down to the clinches. He would let his hands go as soon as he got his chance and I think I left it to the referee to do his part and it was a lack of experience on my part.”

Taylor: I’ve trained my whole life for this

  • Ramirez, you must have been hurt to some degree as that left hook counter stunned you when it was delivered on the button! Yes, denial is a common trait in dealing with a loss. You can always try again!

