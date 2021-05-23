By TMZ.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is predicting a 4th-round victory over Anderson Silva … and he wants to follow it up with a rematch against Canelo Alvarez!!

TMZ Sports broke the story … 35-year-old Chavez — 52-5-1 as a pro boxer — is taking on the MMA legend in Mexico on June 19 … a fight Anderson believes he can win.

We spoke to Chavez Jr. who told us Silva’s delusional … and he’s predicting a short and violent end to The Spider’s foray into boxing.

“[The Silva matchup] has all the ingredients to be an exciting fight. I predict I can finish him after the 3rd or 4th round. That’s when I get in the groove and start feeling myself in the ring.”

Julio then doubled down on the prognostication … “Look, I predict that after the 4th round I’ll be able to knock him out. And, if he lasts longer than that, that’s gonna be his fault because that’s gonna be a beating.”

Julio — son of boxing Hall of Famer Julio Cesar Chavez — admits he relied too heavily on his natural ability throughout his career.

But, Jr. says he is now laser-focused and looking to get back in the ring with the best fighters in the world.

“Of course I want to have [a Canelo rematch] on my mind. That’s what makes this fight such a big deal for me. It’s gonna give me the opportunity to get these rematches with Canelo or Danny Jacobs.”

Of course, Chavez Jr. previously fought Canelo back in May 2017 … and lost via unanimous decision in a 12-round scrap.

Julio says he isn’t just content with getting back in the ring with Alvarez … he wants to — and believes he can — truly win the fight.

“I think that I do have the style to win the [Canelo] fight because I attack. I try to not give him too much space to move around because he’s a great boxer,” Chavez Jr. says.

“I just think it’ll be a better fight, but yes, I think I could beat Canelo. I’m thinking I have to get past Silva more than anything first. After Silva, I’m thinking 1 more fight, then I’ll be prepared to face Canelo.”