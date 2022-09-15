September 15, 2022
Boxing News

WBO orders Andrade-Parker purse bid

No deal has been reached between the camps of former two-weight world champion Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) for the WBO-ordered interim super middleweight title clash, therefore the WBO Championship Committee has scheduled a purse bid for September 20 at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The minimum purse bid is $300,000. If the fight lands in the home country of one of the combatants, the purse split will be 60/40 for the visitor. If the fight takes place in a neutral country, the split is 50/50. Both fighters must respond in writing within 48 hours confirming that they will participate.

Acosta stops Martinez, remains unbeaten

