Acosta stops Martinez, remains unbeaten Unbeaten featherweight Bryan Acosta (18-0, 8 KOs) scored a sixth round KO against Jon Martinez (12-7-5, 2 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Acosta put a beatdown on Martinez from the get-go and finally put him down and out at :59 of round six. Haney-Kambosos undercard lineup Like this: Like Loading...

