By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The undercard is shaping up for the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney and former champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, October 15 (Sunday afternoon, October 16 local time) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In the co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) takes on Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.

Former world champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs), Jason’s twin brother, battles two-time world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title.

In other action, cruiserweight Olympic bronze medalist David Nyika (4-0, 3 KOs), heavyweight Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs), and junior middleweight Amari Jones (7-0, 7 KOs) will take on opponents to be named.