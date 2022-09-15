By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
The undercard is shaping up for the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney and former champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, October 15 (Sunday afternoon, October 16 local time) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
In the co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) takes on Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.
Former world champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs), Jason’s twin brother, battles two-time world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title.
In other action, cruiserweight Olympic bronze medalist David Nyika (4-0, 3 KOs), heavyweight Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs), and junior middleweight Amari Jones (7-0, 7 KOs) will take on opponents to be named.
Never heard of the bantamweight boxer Kaikanha, and he has a big record.
Kambosos loves to claim to be the biggest draw for boxing in Australia. 2 undisputed lightweight title fights in a row. Kambosos knows if he doesn’t at least pull off a draw his lightweight title fights are over (even for 1 vacated lightweight belt). Haney vs Liam Paro in Australia at 140 would be big if Haney beats Kambosos clearly a 2nd time. Haney would become a
big draw for Australian boxing up at 140 in 2023.