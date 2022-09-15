By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to announce the passing of former flyweight world champion Horacio “Roquiño” Accavallo at the age of 87 in his native Argentina after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. On March 1, 1966, Accavallo defeated Katsuyoshi Takayama by split decision in Tokyo, Japan, to become WBA and WBC flyweight world champion. He defended the title three times and retired as a world champion in 1968 at the age of 33 with a record of 72-2-6 and 34 KOs. His legacy will live on for a long time to come.