September 14, 2022
Boxing News

Fundora, Ocampo virtual press conference

Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo previewed their showdown for Fundora’s WBC interim super welterweight title during a virtual press conference Wednesday before they meet live on SHOWTIME October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Sebastian Fundora: “I want to fight for the title and I feel like I deserve that. I’m the WBC mandatory and, of course, I have to get past Ocampo first. But our goal is to fight for the title…we’ve been watching Ocampo and we’ve noticed that he’s been on a long win streak. Of course, we’re not going to let it continue.”

Carlos Ocampo: “I’m definitely feeling underestimated. It’s funny how one mistake four years ago (against Errol Spence) can shape the perception that people have of me. I’m a completely different person and you’re going to see how much I’ve matured both physically and mentally. We’re going to give you a great fight that you won’t want to miss.”

>