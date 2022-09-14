Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo previewed their showdown for Fundora’s WBC interim super welterweight title during a virtual press conference Wednesday before they meet live on SHOWTIME October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Sebastian Fundora: “I want to fight for the title and I feel like I deserve that. I’m the WBC mandatory and, of course, I have to get past Ocampo first. But our goal is to fight for the title…we’ve been watching Ocampo and we’ve noticed that he’s been on a long win streak. Of course, we’re not going to let it continue.”

Carlos Ocampo: “I’m definitely feeling underestimated. It’s funny how one mistake four years ago (against Errol Spence) can shape the perception that people have of me. I’m a completely different person and you’re going to see how much I’ve matured both physically and mentally. We’re going to give you a great fight that you won’t want to miss.”