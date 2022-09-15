By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby league football legend and current Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen added not one but TWO wins to his ledger on Thursday night at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

In the main event, Gallen (14-2, 8 KOs) scored a wild come-from-behind third round TKO over Justin Hodges (5-2, 2 KOs). Hodges rocked Gallen with some big shots in round one. Hodges then knocked down Gallen in round two, but Gallen had Hodges reeling at the end of the round. Gallen came on strong in round three and punished Hodges until the referee waved it off.

Earlier, Gallen cruised past Ben Hannant (0-2) in a four round bout. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, 40-37.

Other Results:

Heavyweight Joe Goodall (9-1-1, 8 KOs) stopped Arsene Fosso (4-2, 3 KOs) in round three. After two rounds of punishment, Fosso finally took a knee to escape Goodall’s aggressions midway through in round three and the bout was halted. Time was 1:27.

In a pair of upsets, light heavyweight Renold Quinlan (15-11, 10 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Jack Bowen (7-1, 7 KOs) in round five, then middleweight Lachlan Higgins (8-5-2, 3 KOs) stopped IBO Oceania-Orient titleholder Ben Hussain (6-3, 3 KOs) in round two.