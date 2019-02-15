By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 light-welterweight Liam Paro (15-0, 11 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday against Italian champion Masimilamo ”El Loco ” Ballisai (22-5, 12 KOs) over ten rounds at the Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay, Queensland, Australia. The Italian is 34 years of age and stands 5’8” tall and is coming off a ten round decision victory over Lucca Macaroni to defend the national light-welterweight crown successfully in October 2018. Paro is 22 years of age and stands 5’8” tall and is coming off a seven round stoppage of German Robert Tlatlik on October 2018. Paro chasing a shot at WBO champion Maurice Hooker. Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.