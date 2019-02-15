By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Omar Figueroa (27-0-1, 19 KOs) of Welasco, Texas and exciting veteran slugger John Molina Jr. (30-7, 24 KOs) of Covina, California are ready to lay it all on the line as they will square off this Saturday night in a welterweight bout at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.



Figueroa and Molina will be the Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes co-feature to the Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera fight. Those tuning in early to the prime time telecast will definitely be in for a slugfest as these two fighters are no strangers to action.

“Given our styles there is no way this goes the distance. It depends on John what route he takes but I always take the same,” Is what Omar Figueoa stated at the final press conference Thursday afternoon.

“Talk is cheap and Saturday night we will get down. I’ve been down this road before there’s no pressure. It will be a fun fight for the fans,” John Molina followed

The two fighters confidently expressed their expectations for the fight Saturday night. After all neither has ever been in a boring fight. Figueroa from his war with Japanese slugger Nihito Arakawa and exciting fights with Jerry Belmontes, Ricky Burns, and Robert Guerrero is never in a dual fight. For, Molina his fight of the year candidate vs. Lucas Matthysse, rally to knockout Mickey Bey Jr., and exciting wins over Ivan Redkach and Ruslan Provodnikov.

“You know John and I come to fight. You know how we do it,” Omar Figueroa told Fightnews.com®.

“Its a great fight. I wanted this fight for a long time. Lets see how he fights,” John Molina told us. “Stylistically it makes sense for us. I’m not like the guys hes fought. I think I hit harder. Talk is cheap we will see Saturday.”

This will be Figueroa’s first fight back since July of 2017 as he scored a stoppage over former world champion Robert Guerrero. After being plagued by injuries, outside the ring issues, and distractions Figueroa looks to make a statement in his return.

“I needed that rest, we put a lot on the line as fighters. We put ourselves through a lot to get ready for this fight,” Figueroa on his return.

‘He is a great fighter but I never shy away from a fight,” Molina said.

Figueroa trained in the desert city of Indio, California with his trainer Joel Diaz as he is eager to get back in the ring.

“I’m able to train properly. I’m finally healthy lets see how it plays out Saturday,” Figueroa said about training.

His opponent Molina, trained with respected trainer Robert Alcazar, the man that made Oscar De La Hoya, as well as trained the late Edwin Valero and the current trainer of WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia.

“It’s been a good camp. Robert is one of the best trainers because of his past. It’s phenomenal, I’m a veteran his game plan his smarts. He has added some smarts to my game,” Molina said about camp.

Molina is coming off a December 2017 stoppage over Ivan Redkach. Prior to that he suffered a stoppage to current welterweight world champion Terance Crawford in giving a spirited effort. The veteran slugger promises to deliver action.

“I always come to fight expect that Saturday night,” Molina said

‘He is a come forward guy and can change it up. We are ready for anything,” Omar Figueroa said about Molina.

One thing is certain for Saturday night between Figueroa and Molina. Expect a war.

“This fight will steal the show,” Figueroa said.

“I think Omar’s style will accommodate mine and make it a fun fight for the fans,” Molina said.

