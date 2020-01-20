By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The semi-windup on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan, saw WBO Asia Pacific junior middleweight titleholder Takeshi Inoue (16-1-1, 10 KOs), 153, easily kept his regional belt with his TKO victory over Chinese Cheng Su (14-3-1, 8 KOs), a 5’11” hard-hitting southpaw at 153.75, at the end of the second session as the loser gave up fighting in the corner after hitting the deck each once in the first two sessions.

WBO#10/IBF#14 Takeshi previously failed to win the WBO belt in Houston, where he lopsidedly lost to Jaime Munguia on points but admirably refused to go down in January of the previous year.



