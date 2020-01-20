The Uruguay and Costa Rica national teams confirmed their attendance to the training camp to be held in Medellin, as part of the “Future WBA Champions” program of the World Boxing Association (WBA). The event, scheduled from February 1 to February 11, will host several of the best teams in Latin America and will serve as preparation for the qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Uruguay will be adding its spirit and the talent of its fighters, who are aiming to achieve a good performance in the run-up to the Olympics. In addition, it will be an exciting experience for the South American country, which will have the opportunity to mingle with the best of the talent from Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina and Italy, who have already signed up for the event.

The Charrúas are going through a restructuring period both in the sports and management fields and this tournament will prove to be important for them to find out their level and take profit of all the learning they can get. The Future WBA Champions is an initiative of the WBA to support athletes in the amateur field on their way to the Olympics.

Costa Rica is also a team with a tradition that wants to improve in this Olympic cycle and will take this camp to achieve that goal.

The purpose of this program is to make the Pro/Am merger an organic and suitable process, while supported by the “Only One Boxing” plan, created by the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza