Felix Promotions will start the year on February 22 in Budapest. In a featured bout, WBO #1 super middleweight Shefat Isufi (27-3-2, 20 KOs) will fight a ten-rounder against an opponent to be named. With WBO champ Gilberto Ramirez likely to move up in weight, Isufi could soon fight for the vacant WBO title, possibly against Jesse Hart. No official word, but those are the rumors.

On the same night, unbeaten WBO #2, IBF #5 and WBA #14 cruiserweight Imre Szellő (22-0, 14 KOs) will be the main event of the evening vs. TBA. Szellő was supposed to fight WBO #1 rated Firat Arslan in an eliminator, but the Arslan camp stepped back from that fight according to Team Szellő.

Also on the card will be seen unbeaten WBO #12 super middleweight and WBO I/C beltholder Mate Kis (13-0-2, 9 KOs) plus former WBO Youth middleweight champion Renato Egedi, Flavius Biea and others.

The event will be televised Live in Hungary.