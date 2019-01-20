By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will give WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao a rematch and is confident he will defeat him again according to Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan. “In his last five fights, Manny Pacquiao has only been beaten once, by Jeff Horn. Given Pacman’s last two fights, a destruction of Matthysse and an easy win over Broner, Manny has shown he has plenty of gas left in the tank. It also shows that Jeff horn didn’t beat an old Manny Pacquiao,” Lonergan told Fightnews.com®.

“If Pacquiao wants to build towards a big fight with Mayweather, and make MayPac 2 more credible than it currently is, and with more credibility, it makes more money, surely Manny has to revisit Jeff Horn before a Mayweather fight.

“Pacquiao vs. Horn was a brutal bloody war in Brisbane and the clear winner was Jeff Horn. A rematch of that fight, either in Las Vegas or Brisbane, where Pacquiao gets the opportunity to avenge that loss, should be a requirement by Floyd, along with the boxing public and broadcaster, to give a possible MayPac 2 the credibility it needs to go big. Because right now that loss without being turned into a W stands in the way of a big payday for both fighters.