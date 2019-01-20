By Miguel Maravilla

WBA welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) spoke about his win over four-division world champion Adrien Broner (33-4-1, 23KOs) at the post-fight press conference. The 40-year-old Pacquiao was dominant in winning a unanimous decision Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.



“It was a nice to be back. This was a good win for me and my team,” Pacquiao said. “Our strategy was to counter and that’s his style. So we had to make adjustments.

“Buboy told me not to get careless in there. Adrien Broner is a good boxer. He is a former champion. You can’t take him lightly. I respect him and his team for giving a good fight tonight.”

“He had a good performance tonight,” Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said. “The same old Manny Pacquiao.”

As far as what is next for the Filipino superstar, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was in attendance seated ringside as all indications point towards a rematch with Floyd.

“My message to Floyd, I’m still active and if he wants to get back in the ring, I’m here. Right now. I’ll ask my promoter Al Haymon to see what’s next,” Pacquiao said. “If he wants to come out of retirement then announce it and challenge me. I’m waiting who will challenge me.”

Leonard Ellerbe spoke about Mayweather’s desire to come out of retirement.

“No he is not interested. He has no desire and he is retired. Enough is enough. He has had a phenomenal career and has nothing to prove. With this victory over Adrien Broner, there are other possibilities like Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman. Those would be good fights.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla