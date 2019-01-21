WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has reported on the status of each division.

HEAVYWEIGHT: Free negotiations for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch have been ordered. If no agreement is reached, a purse bid will be held on February 5. With the WBC order of the Wilder vs. Fury rematch, the mandatory status of the division is under process by WBC Board.

CRUISERWEIGHT: Champion Oleksandr Usyk has unified all major belts. The WBC supports unified champions and will look into the mandatory situation with all organizations, trying to find a common mandatory contender and avoid multiple mandatories.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT: Champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk will make a voluntary defense vs. TBA in March. Marcus Browne captured the WBC silver and is now the mandatory challenger of the division.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT: Mandatory contender Anthony Dirrell faces Avni Yildirim for the vacant title on February 23. David Benavidez is “Champion in Recess” after testing positive in CBP. Diamond champion Callum Smith will defend in March or April.

MIDDLEWEIGHT: Champion Canelo Alvarez will make his voluntary defense on May 4 vs Daniel Jacobs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT: Champion Tony Harrison has been ordered to give a direct rematch to Jermell Charlo. Sergey Vorobiev vs. Hassan Mwakinyo – Silver and final elimination. Roberto Garcia vs. Liam Williams for the Silver.

WELTERWEIGHT: Champion Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas on March 9. Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados for the Silver.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT: Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda – voluntary on February 10. Josh Taylor vs. Ivan Baranchyk for the Silver.

LIGHTWEIGHT: Champion Mikey Garcia is in the voluntary stage. He will fight Errol Spence in the welterweight division. Luke Campbell is the mandatory challenger. Javier Fortuna vs. Zaur Abdullaev was approved as semifinal elimination.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT: Champion Miguel Berchelt will fight Francisco Vargas in a voluntary defense.

FEATHERWEIGHT: Champion Gary Russell Jr. has a mandatory due in May. Claudio Marrero will face Tugstsogt Nyambayara in a final eliminator. Also Muhamad Ridhwan vs. Paulus Ambunda for the Silver on March 29.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT: Champion Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla on January 26. Winner must fight interim champion Tomoki Kameda next.

BANTAMWEIGHT: Nordine Oubaali defeated Rau’shee Warren by W12 and won the vacant title on January 19. Oubaali will fight interim champion Takuma Inoue for undisputed WBC bantamweight title.

SUPER FLYWEIGHT: Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada mandatory with date and location TBA.

FLYWEIGHT: Champion Charlie Edwards won the title on December 22. He will fight the final elimination winner between Andrew Selby vs. Julio Cesar Martinez.

LIGHT FLYWEIGHT: Champion Ken Shiro won a voluntary defense on December 30 in Japan. Jonathan Inguito Taconin is the official challenger.

MINIMUMWEIGHT: Champion Wanheng Menayothin has a mandatory due in May. An elimination fight was approved between Simpiwe Khonco and Tsubasa Koura.