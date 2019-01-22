Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

Elongated Korean southpaw Jung-Kyoung Lee (7-2-1, 3 KOs), 153.75, impressively acquired the vacant OPBF super-welterweight belt when he fought in even terms and then turned loose to demolish Cameroon-born Australian Samuel Colomban (25-11-1, 11 KOs), 151, at 2:47 of the seventh round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Seoul, Korea.



It was the very first OPBF title bout held in Korea in six years, and the audience was greatly moved by Lee’s dramatic knockout after their competitive processing. Prior to the knockout, the tallies were as follows: 59-55 (Korean Kim), 58-56 (Japanese Ikehara) both for Lee, and 58-56 (Australian Ferrauto) for Colomban.

They took a point in every other round in the first four, and Lee, a taller lefthander, was seemingly in command in the fifth and sixth. Lee, in the fatal seventh, accelerated his attack and his accurate combination caught the fading Aussie, badly dropping him for the count.



Former great world champions out of Korea showed their faces to fight fans: “Korean Hawk” Jung-Koo Chang, “Korean hands of stone” Sung-Kil Moon, Chan-Hee Park (who dethroned Miguel Canto). They received great standing ovations by the crowd. Their appearances made the spectators remember good old days of the Korean fraternity.

Promoter: Beatrice Yeo-Jeong Kim