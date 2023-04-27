This morning at the main hall of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, the WBC unveiled the commemorative belt that will be presented to the winner of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. John Ryder on May 6. WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán explained that while the WBC’s green and gold belt is the highest recognition for those who enter the ring aiming to conquer glory, the WBC in its tireless search for innovation has created a series of special and unique belts which Mexico and the WBC award to fighters who face each other on the two most important dates for Mexico and boxing: May 5 (Batalla de Puebla) and September 16 (Mexico’s Independence Day).
It makes a mockery of giving out belts in the first place. Isn’t there more than enough belts already?
One belt per division needs to happen, though I know it’s not going to. Of all the things that need to be fixed in this sport, I’d put that in the top 3, probably #1 off the top of my head.
Regarding the belt pictured in the above article though, that’s not a marijuana leaf on the right side of the belt in the middle of that green thing, is it? Just a tad blurry on the screen I’m looking at…
Ryder is an alright fighter, but the fact that he has an L to Rocky Fielding makes this fight so not interesting, for me anyway. The L I’m talking about is to the same Rocky Fielding who hit the deck with every half-decent punch he took from Canelo. Really, is there ANY path to victory for Ryder in this fight? I love seeing upsets, and I wish the guy the best, but this is looking hopeless for Ryder…
These are not new titles, they are just commemorative edition belts designed for the event
Understood. The WBC does this from time to time, and actually have put out some cool looking belts. Too many title alphabet belts out there is a separate issue…
Is this fight gonna be free on espn?
Ill watch this, Ryder stepped up where as Boo Boo step out. Good for Ryder and he gets a nice pay day.
No hate from me as it is what it is.
Canelo in 2!
What a joke,,,,, so comical and
wrong with creating a belt for this n that. There’s that many” world champions” it’s rediculous,too many Boxing organisations to name that have “world” champs.
Whether or not years ago the one body was run by shady characters ,who cares? At least there was only ONE champion in every weight class and not the circus show it is now !