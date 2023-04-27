This morning at the main hall of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, the WBC unveiled the commemorative belt that will be presented to the winner of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. John Ryder on May 6. WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán explained that while the WBC’s green and gold belt is the highest recognition for those who enter the ring aiming to conquer glory, the WBC in its tireless search for innovation has created a series of special and unique belts which Mexico and the WBC award to fighters who face each other on the two most important dates for Mexico and boxing: May 5 (Batalla de Puebla) and September 16 (Mexico’s Independence Day).

