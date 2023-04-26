Former heavyweight contender Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KOs) has signed on with the new Team Combat League (TCL). Hunter will join the Team Las Vegas Hustle franchise, which will face the D.C. Destroyers squad on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Uncasville, Connecticut. Hunter is set to face off against two formidable opponents in Hasim Rahman Jr. (14-2, 6 KOs) and Norman Neely (14-1, 9 KOs). The event will be livestreamed on the TCL website and TCL’s social media channels.

Team Combat League competitions employ a unique and exclusive point-scoring system. Each match contains 18 three-minute rounds across six weight categories, five male and one female. Each round is scored individually with additional points added for knockouts and knockdowns. There are three judges appointed by a licensed boxing commission. A round is scored 10-9 to the winner for any round judged by decision. A round that features a knockdown is scored 10-8 to the winner and any round in which there is two knockdowns or a stoppage is scored 10-7 for the winner. At the conclusion of the 18 rounds, the team with the most points wins!