Broadway Boxing Weights Brian Ceballo 152.4 vs. Luis Alberto Veron 153.4

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat 136 vs. Edy Valencia Mercado 136

Miyo Yoshida 111.8 vs. Indeya Smith 114.2

Sydney Maccow 134.2 vs. Christian Otero 134.2

Joshua David Rivera 142.8 vs. Larry Fryers 143.4

David Lopez 148.6 vs. Nelson Morales 148.4 Venue: Sony Hall, Times Square, NYC

Promoter: BoxingInsider Promotions, DiBella Entertainment

Hunter inks with new boxing league TCL R.I.P. King Arthur Williams

