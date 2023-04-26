Brian Ceballo 152.4 vs. Luis Alberto Veron 153.4
Tsendbaatar Erdenebat 136 vs. Edy Valencia Mercado 136
Miyo Yoshida 111.8 vs. Indeya Smith 114.2
Sydney Maccow 134.2 vs. Christian Otero 134.2
Joshua David Rivera 142.8 vs. Larry Fryers 143.4
David Lopez 148.6 vs. Nelson Morales 148.4
Venue: Sony Hall, Times Square, NYC
Promoter: BoxingInsider Promotions, DiBella Entertainment
TV: DAZN
I remember seeing Ceballo and thinking he had a chance to be champ one day. Let’s see how he bounces back from his first loss now.
Broadway boxing was good back in day with chin checkers and Paulie Malignaggi..now it’s garbage