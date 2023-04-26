April 26, 2023
Boxing News

Broadway Boxing Weights

Lr Boxinginsider On Dazn Weigh In Ceballo Vs Veron Trappfotos 04262023 7497
Courtesy Trapp Fotos / BoxingInsider

Brian Ceballo 152.4 vs. Luis Alberto Veron 153.4
Tsendbaatar Erdenebat 136 vs. Edy Valencia Mercado 136
Miyo Yoshida 111.8 vs. Indeya Smith 114.2
Sydney Maccow 134.2 vs. Christian Otero 134.2
Joshua David Rivera 142.8 vs. Larry Fryers 143.4
David Lopez 148.6 vs. Nelson Morales 148.4

Venue: Sony Hall, Times Square, NYC
Promoter: BoxingInsider Promotions, DiBella Entertainment
TV: DAZN

Hunter inks with new boxing league TCL
R.I.P. King Arthur Williams

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I remember seeing Ceballo and thinking he had a chance to be champ one day. Let’s see how he bounces back from his first loss now.

    Reply

  • Broadway boxing was good back in day with chin checkers and Paulie Malignaggi..now it’s garbage

    Reply
    • >