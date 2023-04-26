Sad to report the passing of former cruiserweight champion “King” Arthur Williams, who passed away in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 58. Williams won the IBF cruiserweight title in 1998 when he stopped Imamu Mayfield in the 9th round. He also beat Dwight Muhammad Qawi back in 1992. He lost a pair of split decisions against Orlin Norris and Chris Byrd. He finished his career with a record of 47-17-1 with 30 KOs!

