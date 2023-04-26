Sad to report the passing of former cruiserweight champion “King” Arthur Williams, who passed away in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 58. Williams won the IBF cruiserweight title in 1998 when he stopped Imamu Mayfield in the 9th round. He also beat Dwight Muhammad Qawi back in 1992. He lost a pair of split decisions against Orlin Norris and Chris Byrd. He finished his career with a record of 47-17-1 with 30 KOs!
Rest in peace Arthur.
R.I.P champ.
RIP King. A very good fighter who fought during a much different time when boxing was still significant.
RIP Champ
Rest in peace King. 58 is way to young.
A terrific fighter in his day. Rest easy champ and congrats on a life well lived!
Never heard of him
You must be a casual fan.
At best! Not sure he’s a fan at all; he made a crass comment and is probably one of these modern day show-goers who just turns up for the main event to collect as many selfies and autographs as possible without knowing the first thing about the sport!
Dear Ball farms,
GTFOH and stick to your true love Mens figure skating!
R.I.P Champ! You were a good no nonsense champion.
You sounds crazy you must not know much about boxing smh
May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
Sad to hear this. He was utterly robbed in the first fight against Orlin Norris. Was glad to see him finally win a World Title when he KO’d Imamu Mayfield. RIP Arthur Williams.
King Art! We met in 2012ish Vegas. What a pleasure. Art is a proud member in The Champions Museum on IG @thechampionsmuseum