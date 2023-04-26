USA Boxing has terminated its membership with the International Boxing Association (IBA) for what they claim is the IBA’S failure to uphold its mission and principles of its constitution and failure to respect the Olympic charter and movement. This means USA Boxing will no longer be a member of the IBA effective immediately. USA Boxing will commit full support to the World Boxing Internation Federation’s efforts to seek provisional recognition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and as an International Federation (IF) for the sport of Olympic-style boxing, Paralympic Boxing (Adaptive) and Esport Boxing.

Meanwhile, the IBA has announced that due to the establishment of “a rogue international boxing organization,” they have initiated a series of actions that are designed to provide absolute clarity to all boxing stakeholders regarding the autonomy of the IBA as the global governing body of boxing. Among the steps is an official complaint to the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) against individuals and entities involved in creation of said rogue organization.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the IBA’s recognition in 2019, prompting the IOC to step in and oversee the Olympic boxing program in Tokyo 2020 and the scheduled Olympic boxing program in Paris 2024. There is a distinct possibility that boxing (one of the original Olympic sports) will be dropped from the 2028 Olympics altogether.